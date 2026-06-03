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LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestment

VIB and Tristan form German logistics joint venture

3 Jun 2026 | 07:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Partners plan to build "large-scale" portfolio

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