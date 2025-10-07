VIB Vermögen offloads two German logistics assets

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment
7 Oct 2025 | 06:51 | London | by Angelo Castillo
Deka Immobilien and Mideal acquire facilities in separate deals
Revcap signs new occupier at 125 Deansgate
Colt DCS appoints two senior directors
CBRE appoints Carl Potter to lead regional development team
Landsec closes £70m Bexhill retail park sale
Indurent wins planning for Staffordshire logistics scheme
What does the retreat of home working mean for women in real estate?
GCW names new equity partner
Modal bags lease extension for “mission-critical” IOS site
Portman Estate launches premium flex offer
British Airways’ £400m warehouse portfolio rerouted
Private equity firm launches £600m student sale
Back leverage demystified: what it is and why it matters
Newmark hires four big-hitters to finance team
Costa Coffee gives Colliers a shot
£650m airport portfolio split into sub sales
Shah on property: the confusion over Landsec’s many pivots
Regional offices are back in fashion – here’s why
GPE prepares £200m Fitzrovia block for sale
Gary Neville’s Relentless eyes prime Manchester development
Receivers hit play on £75m shopping centre sale