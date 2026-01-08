NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsIrelandUK & Ireland

Victor emerges in race for €500m Irish logistics campus

8 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Henderson Park sale attracted bids from an array of global capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Aedifica invests €109m in European care properties

6 Jan 2026
Read
Photography, Adult, Male

The mega deals to watch out for in 2026

5 Jan 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Building Complex

Greystar completes €105m Irish student acquisition

19 Dec 2025
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

A year after the Cromwell takeover, what’s next for Stoneweg?

18 Dec 2025
Read