Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeItaly

Vienna developer markets €70m Trieste redevelopment project

15 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

171-room hotel and 72 residences planned in mixed-use scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Indoors, Interior Design, Furniture

From chairlift to check-in: Castello launches €20m Courmayeur hospitality scheme

15 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Nature, Sea

Latest Edition: €250m Lake Como trophy hotel up for sale

2 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Coima and Eagle Hills plan €200m Venice hotel refurbishment  

16 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, House

Rocco Forte and Emerald Pine team up for Europe and Middle East expansion 

11 Aug 2025
Read