Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeFrance

Virtuo and TPG form joint venture for €200m French logistics development

30 Oct 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Francesco Magon

Cheyne Capital provides €115m credit facility for the scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Les Mousquetaires logo

Three bidders shortlisted for €50m+ French logistics asset

30 Oct 2025
Read
Flins-sur-Seine industrial area

Renault in talks to offload 300,000 sq m Paris brownfield site

23 Oct 2025
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

Brookfield withdraws €1bn logistics platform

22 Oct 2025
Read
Water, Waterfront, Canal

Icade close to offloading €74m light industrial park

14 Oct 2025
Read