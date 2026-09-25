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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeFinancingGermanyItalyLondonUK & Ireland

Virtus secures £2.45bn financing package for data centre expansion

25 Sep 2026 | 07:07 | London | by Alexander Peace

Transaction one of the largest data centre bank financings secured in the UK to date

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