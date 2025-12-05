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LondonLeasingOfficeUK & Ireland

Visa signs for 300,000 sq ft Canary Wharf move

5 Dec 2025 | 06:05 | London | by James Buckley

Relocation from Paddington was first mooted over the summer

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