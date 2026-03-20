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Hotels & LeisureCorporateUK & Ireland

Vista Parcs looks to list holiday home portfolio

20 Mar 2026 | 16:29 | London | by Alexander Peace

AIM IPO will court institutional and retail investors for £68.5m portfolio

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