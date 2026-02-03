NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporatePeopleResidentialUK & Ireland

Vistry appoints group development director

3 Feb 2026 | 11:16 | London | by May Agaran

James Lidgate was London managing director at Taylor Wimpey

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

BF.capital appoints managing director

21 Jul 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Cluttons promotes Gráinne Gilmore to head of residential sector

15 Jul 2026
Read
Suburb, Outdoors, Car

Myriad Group acquires Parklands Care Homes

10 Jul 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

GSA appoints Paddy Allen as head of investor solutions division

9 Jul 2026
Read