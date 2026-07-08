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ResidentialUK & IrelandCorporatePeople

Vistry finance chief steps down as housebuilder warns of heavy losses

8 Jul 2026 | 08:00 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Housebuilder expects to deliver £30m losses in first half

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