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ResidentialDevelopmentNorth WestPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Vistry submits 500-home Wirral plans

25 Aug 2026 | 07:34 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Up to 424 homes are being proposed in Bromborough alongside a 110-apartment extra care facility

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