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PeopleUK & IrelandResidentialCorporate

Vistry to appoint ex-Crown Estate executive as interim finance chief

19 Oct 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Robert Allen positioned to step into vacant CFO role

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