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PeopleCorporateResidentialUK & Ireland

Vistry's partnerships chief Stephen Teagle to step down in March

8 Oct 2026 | 16:33 | London | by May Agaran

L&G Affordable Homes' Catherine Raynsford appointed as group partnerships director

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