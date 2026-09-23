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ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentSpainStudent Accommodation

Vita and Colonial launch European student and flex living JV

23 Sep 2026 | 14:24 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

First investment will be in Madrid

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