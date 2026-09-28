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ResidentialInvestmentUK & Ireland

Vita buys out pension fund on £247m Manchester resi scheme

28 Sep 2026 | 09:35 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Partners teamed up to deliver the project in 2018

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