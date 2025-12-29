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ResidentialScotlandUK & IrelandRegeneration

Vita snaps up former Scottish Widows Edinburgh campus

29 Dec 2025 | 08:00 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Distinctive hexagonal buildings have been vacant since 2020

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