Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Vivawest acquires Cologne plots from Bauwens and Convalor

14 Jul 2025 | 14:22 | London | by Angelo Castillo

14,400 sq m of land is part of Ringviertel residential scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Adult, Female, Person

Vivawest appoints new chair of executive board

26 Jun 2025
Read
Arch, Architecture, City

Tikehau and Forte snap up two Cologne resi assets

5 Mar 2025
Read
Grass, Plant, Lawn

ZBI offloads €750m living portfolio

27 Feb 2025
Read

Bauwens launches €25m+ Berlin subsidised housing project sale

25 Apr 2024
Read