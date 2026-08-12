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PeopleCorporateUK & Ireland

Vivienne King joins Davitt Jones Bould as vice president

12 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, Janaire Einstein Francisco

Appointment forms part of firm's growth strategy

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