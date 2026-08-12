12 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, Janaire Einstein Francisco
Appointment forms part of firm's growth strategy
Quadrant signs trio to refurbished City office
Vivienne King joins Davitt Jones Bould as vice president
The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate
Orchard Street sells £60m park to US investor
Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?
Ardmore proposes CVA to rescue remaining property businesses
Vita banks £13m loan for Birmingham mixed-use project
CLS earnings slump in first half
Council seeks partner for £90m town centre regeneration
You can’t contract away uncertainty – the role of developers needs to change
Mike Ashley frontrunner for City of London estate
New finance locked in for £800m London build-to-rent trophy
Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns
Hong Kong investor lands £160m West End sale
Fiera aims to build £1bn single-family portfolio with new fund
Administrators appointed for Trammell Crow logistics scheme
Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus
Border to Coast completes £400m single-family housing deal
Surrey council’s property company sells £40m+ warehouse
Redevco plans €500m+ European retail park spree with latest evergreen fund