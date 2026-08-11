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FinancingHotels & LeisureInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Vivion secures £75m refinancing

11 Aug 2026 | 07:28 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Proceeds used to acquire freehold of St Martins Lane Hotel and enhance company's capitalisation table

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