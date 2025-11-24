Green Street News - Homepage
Vivion secures €750m refinancing

24 Nov 2025 | 07:48 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Luxembourg-based firm places €505m new senior secured notes and issues €252.5m undated subordinated notes

