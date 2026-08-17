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OfficeInvestmentLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

Volume of central London space under offer jumps to 4.44m sq ft

17 Aug 2026 | 14:09 | London | by May Agaran

Highest level since 2007 reflects "strong market confidence", according to Cushman study

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