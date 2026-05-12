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Vonovia draws criticism over first-quarter earnings call

12 May 2026 | 15:25 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Guy Montague-Jones

Minority shareholder says some analysts were unable to ask questions in Q1 call

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