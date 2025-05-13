Advanced Search

FinanceContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

Vonovia issues €1.3bn of convertible bonds

13 May 2025 | 08:48 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Offering involves two series of senior, unsecured notes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

EQ secures €160m Nordea refinancing for resi funds

8 May 2025
Read
Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Aroundtown places €750m unsecured bond

7 May 2025
Read
Indoors, Floor, Hallway

Præmia Healthcare completes €190m refinancing programme 

7 May 2025
Read
City, Office Building, Building

CBRE prices $1bn of bonds 

29 Apr 2025
Read