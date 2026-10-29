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REITContinental EuropeGermanyResidentialCorporateDevelopmentFinancingInvestment

Vonovia lowers 2028 targets and scales back on developments

29 Oct 2026 | 06:42 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Higher financing costs and the weak transaction market are weighing on the landlord’s business

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