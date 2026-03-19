NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeFinancingGermanyInvestmentResidential

Vonovia plans to reduce LTV to around 40%

19 Mar 2026 | 07:37 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

German landlord is mindful of headwinds from higher financing expenses

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Water, Waterfront, Nature

Peach Property mandates investment bank to weigh strategic options

18 Sep 2026
Read

Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn

14 Sep 2026
Read
Person, Human, Indoors

Avison Young’s EMEA finance chief to depart

1 Sep 2026
Read
Cross, Symbol, Graveyard

The seven-year property cycle is dead: here’s why

27 Aug 2026
Read