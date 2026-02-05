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RetailInvestmentRegenerationSouth EastUK & Ireland

Waitrose snaps up Surrey shopping centre

5 Feb 2026 | 15:24 | London | by May Agaran

Hersham Green sold on behalf of LaSalle IM

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