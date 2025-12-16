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OpinionContinental EuropeESGSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Walk this way: the human demand for liveable streets

16 Dec 2025 | 13:20 | London | by Maja Nesdale

Walking and other active transport play an essential role in supporting physical and mental health, but do our environments do enough to encourage it?

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