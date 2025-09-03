Green Street News - Homepage
Walker & Dunlop adds director to EMEA capital markets team

3 Sep 2025 | 07:41 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Appointment of Patrick Smith bolsters firm's recent expansion into Europe earlier this year

