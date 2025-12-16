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OpinionLeasingNorth WestOfficeUK & Ireland

Want to let your office faster? Give it a roof terrace

16 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Jack Street

Data shows offices with terraces let five months faster, with a rental uplift

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