Want to let your office faster? Give it a roof terrace

OpinionLeasingNorth WestOfficeUK & Ireland
16 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Jack Street
Data shows offices with terraces let five months faster, with a rental uplift
Homes England and Liverpool City Region join forces to fast-track housing and regeneration
Quantum clinches £500m Goldman Sachs debt facility
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
Aberdeen launches £22m Apollo Park sale
Mission accomplished: full house secured at Cambridge life sciences hub
Tory mayoral hopeful Festus Akinbusoye: how I would get London building again
Imperial College NHS Trust unveils 30-storey St Mary’s Hospital revamp
Nuveen finalises Schroders acquisition
Approval granted for 328,000 sq ft Buckinghamshire data centre
Home REIT hit with lawsuit backed by 800 former shareholders
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
CLS Holdings’ chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule
Microsoft eyes King’s Cross for 200,000 sq ft London hub
To buy or not to buy? Bidders cling on despite bond market volatility
Hines and Schroders snap up £105m of retail parks