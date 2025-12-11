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OpinionAlternativesData centresUK & Ireland

Want to supercharge your data centre development? Eliminate the zombies

11 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Mike Umfreville

“Zombie connections” need to be flushed out to give developers more opportunities

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