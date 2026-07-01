NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsBeneluxCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeGermanyItalyNetherlandsSpain

Ward Fitzgerald to make €310m market return

1 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by David Hatcher

Exeter Property Group founder teaming up with institutional backer to buy Blackstone logistics portfolio

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Urban

ExCorde Capital appoints European head of investment services

8 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Exeter founder's new firm starts European build-out

23 Jul 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

EQT Exeter names new global head 

4 Sep 2024
Read
Hand, Human, Person

EQT completes €1.9bn takeover of Exeter Property

6 Apr 2021
Read