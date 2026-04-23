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Student AccommodationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastOfficeResidentialDevelopmentInvestment

Ward Group Investments expands Durham student portfolio

23 Apr 2026 | 14:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm swoops for Durham Three Tuns and Hopper House

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