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LogisticsInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Ward Group lines up County Durham business park revamp

1 Sep 2026 | 14:42 | London | by May Agaran

Tursdale Business Park acquisition upsizes industrial portfolio to 1m+ sq ft

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