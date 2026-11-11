LogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East
11 Nov 2026 | 12:05 | London | by Charlie Schouten
New venture already has 100 acres under its belt
Big Nine office investment hits £1.1bn
Data-centre boom underpins private infrastructure returns
HG Living on board for Elephant & Castle student project
JLL recruits London tenant rep head from Cushman
Investor hoists for-sale sign over Newcastle student block
Ward Group targets 20 new sites with launch of open storage platform
Trio of North West logistics assets launched for sale
More businesses buy own offices as property prices fall
Plans submitted for £120m Cambridge aviation campus
Avison Young names Tony Burchett as executive national director of UK operations
British Land to make cuts and spin off management business
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”
Senior staff to leave Unite amid restructuring
Asif Aziz buys City block for £200m hotel conversion
Owner weighs exit from £2bn Westfield Stratford
RX London hires City investment head from CBRE
Let’s get Fizzy: UK pension giants close in on £340m BTR portfolio
Changes at the top for KKR’s £800m+ living platform
London Designer Outlet goes under offer
JLL recruits London tenant rep head from Cushman