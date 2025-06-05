Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeNorth WestOccupierSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Warehouse Project heads to Manchester's Neptune Mill

5 Jun 2025 | 08:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Nightclub operator takes an entire floor at Capital&Centric project

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Pictet and XLB put listed Manchester office up for sale

4 Jun 2025
Read

Northampton regeneration plans move forward

4 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Investec and XLB snap up Brighton office

4 Jun 2025
Read
City, Urban, Person

Ares lines up £175m sales from Landsec hotel portfolio

4 Jun 2025
Read