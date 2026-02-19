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InvestmentCorporateLogisticsNorth WestOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Warrington seeks £354m from government for budget black hole

19 Feb 2026 | 15:49 | London | by May Agaran

Exceptional financial support to help plug budget gap over next four years

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