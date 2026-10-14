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InvestmentContinental EuropeUK & IrelandData centresDevelopmentFinancing

Wary investors look to data centres to break UK’s IPO deadlock

14 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Booming sector could tempt cash back to flagging public markets, but doubts remain

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