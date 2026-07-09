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LeasingUK & IrelandWest MidlandsLogistics

Waterstones books 300,000 sq ft space at Indurent Park Burton

9 Jul 2026 | 11:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Move forms part of the bookseller's expansion plans

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