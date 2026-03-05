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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingRegenerationSouth EastUK & Ireland

Wates clears planning for 248 Surrey homes

5 Mar 2026 | 14:45 | London | by May Agaran

£86m project will redevelop the Guildford Park Road car park

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