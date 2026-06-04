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Co-livingDevelopmentInvestmentRegenerationResidentialUK & IrelandWales

Watkin Jones clears planning for Cardiff co-living project

4 Jun 2026 | 15:45 | London | by May Agaran

400 studios planned at Custom House Street site

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