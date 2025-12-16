NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationCorporateResidentialUK & Ireland

Watkin Jones records £8.7m loss as transactions drop

16 Dec 2025 | 08:06 | London | by May Agaran

Firm to pursue partnerships with universities to diversify sources of income

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Dot Group hires Ronen Journo to lead Yugo in Europe

9 Sep 2026
Read
Franck Genet, Credit Agricole CIB

Q+A: Crédit Agricole CIB’s head of real estate: “Any good project will get financing”

3 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, College

Research shines light on acute shortage of student housing in Ireland

2 Sep 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Q+A: DFI on deploying €200m into Danish single-family housing

10 Aug 2026
Read