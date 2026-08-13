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ResidentialInvestmentRegenerationUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Wavensmere gets green light for 165 Birmingham homes

13 Aug 2026 | 16:43 | London | by May Agaran

Project will redevelop the 3.4 acre site into a residential scheme of 165 homes

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