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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestment

WDP acquires 100,000 sq m Antwerp landbank

2 Sep 2026 | 07:52 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm plans to invest around €60m in development

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