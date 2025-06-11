WDP buys €30m Belgian food logistics portfolio 

LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestment
11 Jun 2025 | 12:39 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Five sites total 25,000 sq m of leasable area
Long Harbour makes approach for PRS REIT
Topps Europe expands Milton Keynes presence
GSA names new finance chief
TR Property gears up for recovery
STR Capital deploys £100m after latest office deal
Tokoro refinances £130m Mayfair gem
Building 1.5m homes in England: where should they go?
Canadian fund to put £600m+ logistics campus in play
Colliers hires capital markets director in Birmingham team
Metre Capital adds third partner
HSBC makes offer for flex workspace at Canary Wharf
KKR and Mirastar refinance £450m portfolio
Landsec begins £2bn office unwind with City sale
Tritax launches new London fund with £1.5bn ambitions
Ares lines up £175m sales from Landsec hotel portfolio
Lender takes control of City office once valued at £145m
Blackstone loads up £430m portfolio sale
Self-storage sellers face reality check
Aberdeen hits the ground running with £100m portfolio sale
Gaw Capital bought out of £500m West End trophy