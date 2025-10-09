Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateESGLogistics

WDP enters bond market with €500m issue 

9 Oct 2025 | 07:22 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Issuance strengthens logistics developer's liquidity position

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Person

Carmila places €300m green bond and launches tender offer

3 Oct 2025
Read
Furniture, Table, Architecture

CBRE IM places €500m green bond

2 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Aroundtown issues €850m bond and launches €1.6bn buyback

26 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

NEPI Rockcastle issues €500m green bond 

25 Sep 2025
Read