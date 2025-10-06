Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopment

WDP to develop €22m Bucharest logistics hub

6 Oct 2025 | 07:12 | London | by Angelo Castillo

32,000 sq m facility will be let to Fan Courier Group

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

French bank provides €155m loan for Polish logistics portfolio

2 Oct 2025
Read
Airport, Architecture, Building

Panattoni divests €60m Polish logistics park

25 Sep 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Clarion acquires €50m Czech warehouse

10 Sep 2025
Read
Person, Sitting, Indoors

CTP appoints Romania managing director 

1 Sep 2025
Read