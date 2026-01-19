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Life SciencesAlternativesEast MidlandsLondonScotlandSouth EastUK & Ireland

Weird and wonderful: behind the lab doors of life sciences occupiers

19 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Inside these buildings, workers are researching cancer cures, turning wastewater into power, and repurposing coffee grounds

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