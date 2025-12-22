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OpinionBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceNetherlandsUK & IrelandAlternativesLife Sciences

Weird is the word: life sciences in 2025

22 Dec 2025 | 16:15 | London | by James Sheppard

The sector's future pipeline is now looking more sensible, says Kadans

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