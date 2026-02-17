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ResidentialNorth WestPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Weis Group wins court battle over £350m Manchester towers

17 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Court finds council “acted unreasonably” in refusing plans to demolish existing buildings

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