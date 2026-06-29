NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Policy & RegulationFinancingNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Weis v GMCA: verdict in, but questions still to answer?

29 Jun 2026 | 15:30 | London | by Charlie Schouten

GMCA claims victory in latest ruling over £140m loans but judgment questions lending process

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Boat, Transportation, Vehicle

Weis Group wins court battle over £350m Manchester towers

17 Feb 2026
Read

Weis Group wins right to appeal over GMCA’s £120m skyscraper loans

29 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Weis Group to fight on after losing case against GMCA

25 Jul 2025
Read

“Serious legal flaws” in Manchester council’s £42m retail park purchase

17 Jul 2025
Read